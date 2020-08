WASHINGTON, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — One person was killed and at least 20 people injured following a shooting in southeastern Washington D.C. on early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Shots were fired around 1 a.m. eastern time (0500 GMT) on Sunday in a residential neighborhood in the U.S. capital, local police said.

At least nine people were taken to nearby hospitals after the shooting, according to CNN’s affiliate radio WTOP-FM. Enditem