1 dies, 17 injured in 2 road accidents in Philippine capital

MANILA, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A 14-year-old student died and 17 others were injured in two separate road accidents in the Philippine capital on Wednesday night, police said.

Local police said the first accident occurred around 7:20 p.m. in a busy street in Makati City, Metro Manila when a speeding passenger jeepney plowed into a group of students crossing the street. One of the students was killed at the scene and seven others were injured, police added.

A jeepney is an elongated, flatbed public transport vehicle in the Philippines.

Ten pedestrians were also injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into a group of people near Baclaran Church in Parañaque City, Metro Manila shortly after 9 p.m. on the same day.

Police said three of the injured pedestrians were critically injured in the accident. The wayward SUV also hit four motorcycles, an electric bike and three streetside vendor carts.

Police are looking into the causes of both accidents.