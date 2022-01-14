1 in 3 people is still infectious after 5 days – and can be infected for up to 68 days, according to Covid.

Covid: “One in every three people is still infectious after five days – and can be infected for up to 68 days,” according to Covid.

According to a study, more than one in ten people with Covid-19 are still infectious 10 days after symptoms appear, and one in three are infectious after five days.

Even 68 days after the onset of symptoms, one person was still infectious.

After ten days, 13% of people still had “clinically relevant” levels of the virus, indicating that they could still pass it on to others.

In some rare cases, they may be infectious for much longer – one of the 176 Covid-19 patients studied was able to transmit the virus for more than two months.

One person was infectious for 31 days, another for 26 days, and two more for 20 days.

The researchers used a newly developed test to see if the virus was still alive.

It was tested on 176 people in Exeter who tested positive on standard PCR tests.

The Exeter University researchers believe that this new test should be used in vulnerable populations to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“While this is a small study, our findings suggest that potentially active virus can sometimes last longer than 10 days, posing a risk of onward transmission.”

Furthermore, there was nothing clinically remarkable about these people, so we wouldn’t be able to predict who they are,” said University of Exeter Professor Lorna Harries.

“While this is a small study and the modified PCR used is not a definitive test for infectious virus, it does confirm previous observations that the infectious period varies from person to person and that some individuals can continue to be infectious for long periods,” said Professor Lawrence Young of Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, who was not involved in the research.

“This research backs up concerns that cutting the self-isolation period to five days will increase the risk of highly infectious people spreading infection when they return.”

