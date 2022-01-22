1 in every 3 miles of streams and rivers in Pennsylvania has been deemed “impaired,” according to a new report.

According to a draft of Pennsylvania’s most recent public report on the state of its water sources, 33 percent of the state’s 85,500 miles of rivers and streams are contaminated.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, 27,886 stream miles are impaired — or below a certain standard — for any of the following four uses: aquatic life, recreation, fish consumption, and potable water.

Compared to 2020, the count increased by 3%, or 2,418 miles.

This is thanks to the addition or reassessment of 11,000 miles of rivers and streams.

“New tools and better science,” according to Dustin Shull of the DEP’s Bureau of Clean Water.

“We may have always had that (impaired) level of water quality; we just have better tools to see it now,” Shull explained.

As part of the federal Clean Water Act, the DEP produces reports every two years.

According to Tom Decker, community relations coordinator at the DEP’s Meadville office, the environmental staff monitors rivers and streams, lakes, bays, and wetlands on a regular basis.

They determine whether the study area is impaired or attained — in other words, if it meets water quality standards.

“Aquatic biologists gathered information such as water chemistry, aquatic macroinvertebrate data, and fishery data to make these determinations,” Decker said in an email.

With 1,286 miles of impaired streams, Lancaster County has the most.

The highest percentage, 96.9%, is found in Philadelphia.

Impairments come in all shapes and sizes.

If a body of water is unsafe for fish consumption, it’s better to be safe than sorry, according to Shull, though there are guidelines for certain sizes and species of fish.

When it comes to recreation, jumping into a sick body doesn’t always mean you’ll get sick.

“All we’re saying is that the risk is higher than we’re comfortable with, that this is an unacceptable level of contamination, and that we need to do something about it,” Shull said.

Northumberland County ranked fifth in terms of percentage of streams impaired, with 72.4 percent and 688 miles affected.

Montour was 13th, with 178 miles impaired (64.5%); Snyder was 17th, with 403 miles impaired (50%); Union was 24th, with 285 miles impaired (46.7%); Cambria was 34th, with 404 miles impaired (29.7%); Lawrence was 40th, with 163 miles impaired (24.5%)…

