DAMASCUS, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — One civilian was injured after a car bomb exploded in central Damascus’s Fakhama district, the Syrian radio station Sham FM reported on Friday.

Citing Damascus police sources, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper said that the blast happened near the city’s largest food markets on Khalid Ibn Walid street.

The capital city of Damascus has been rocked by bomb explosions from time to time.