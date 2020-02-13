1 injured in Damascus explosion

DAMASCUS, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — One people was wounded on Monday when an explosive device ripped through a car in the Syrian capital Damascus, state news agency SANA reported.

The explosive device was affixed under a car and went off in the western Mazeh neighborhood of Damascus.

Xinhua reporters went to the site and saw police and security personnel in the area where the car went off.

The targeted car was a pick-up Toyota, which is usually used by security forces in Damascus.

Damascus has remained calm since the army dislodged the last rebel group from the Eastern Ghouta countryside in May of 2018.

Still, sporadic explosive devices go off from time to time. The exact targets remain unknown.