1 killed, 6 missing after boat sinks off Indonesia’s East Java

JAKARTA, March 3 (Xinhua) — One person was killed and six others went missing after a fishing boat capsized in waters off East Java province in the western part of Indonesia, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when dynamites in the boat allegedly exploded off Sumenep district on Monday, making the boat capsize, chief of the Police Station in Sepeken sub-district Karsono said.

The dynamites were believed to be used for catching fish, he said.

“The allegation is that the dynamites for fishing exploded,” Karsono said.

Other fishermen near the scene immediately rescued the victims, but one was found dead and the rest remained missing, he was quoted by Kompas media as saying.