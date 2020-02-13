10 civilians injured in Indian firing: Pakistani army

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Pakistani army said on Monday that at least 10 civilians were injured in Indian forces’ firing in the last 24 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

An army statement said that two children and two women were among the seriously injured. The injured have been evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary care.

“Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations,” the statement said, adding that “one Indian soldier killed and three got injured, including a major, while substantial damage inflicted on Indian posts which initiated fire.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said Indian charge d’affaires to the country Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region and the working boundary in 2003. However, both sides routinely exchange fire and accuse each other of ceasefire violations.