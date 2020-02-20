10 coronavirus-infected foreigners cured in Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — All the 10 foreign nationals infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in south China’s Guangdong Province have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, officials said.

No new confirmed or suspected cases of foreigners have been reported as of 12:00 p.m., Wednesday in Guangdong, according to a press briefing of the provincial government Thursday.

The first foreign patient with the virus was reported on Jan. 16 in the province.

Altogether 29 foreigners in China had been infected with the novel coronavirus as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ding Xiangyang, deputy secretary-general of the State Council, said at a press briefing Thursday in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic in central China’s Hubei Province.