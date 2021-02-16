10 firms apply to run tourist hunting blocks in Tanzania: official

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — State-run Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) said on Monday 10 firms have applied to operate 10 tourist hunting blocks through electronic auctioning.

Imani Nkuwi, TAWA deputy commissioner for tourism and business services, said in a telephone interview with Xinhua that initially TAWA had announced 30 vacant hunting blocks but the number was reduced to 10.

Nkuwi said after the applications, a hunting block advisory committee in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism will undertake due diligence.

“After undertaking the due diligence, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism will announce qualified applicants,” said Nkuwi.

In March 2020, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism postponed the electronic auctioning of the vacant hunting blocks. The decision was made due to market instability caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem