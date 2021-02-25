10 killed, 47 injured in Boko Haram attack in northeast Nigeria

ABUJA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Ten people were killed and 47 others injured late Tuesday in a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack by Boko Haram militants on two communities in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state in northeast Nigeria, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Children were among the victims because a playground was hit in the attack, the Borno state government said in a statement.

The RPGs were fired from Kaleri, in the outskirts of Maiduguri, and “hit Gwange and Adam Kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city,” the statement said.

Babagana Umara Zulum, the state governor, visited two hospitals where the injured were treated, the statement said.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem