10 killed in gunmen attack in northern Nigeria

LAGOS, March 1 (Xinhua) — At least 10 people were killed by unidentified gunmen in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, a government official said Monday.

Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for the internal security and home affairs of the state, who confirmed the fresh attack in a statement, said the gunmen attacked areas of Zangon Kataf and Chikun in Kaduna.

Aruwan said 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze during the attack.

Some survivors of the attack were sent to a hospital, the official said. Enditem