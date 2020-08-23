10 militants killed, 2 soldiers wounded in clashes in N. Afghanistan

SARI Pul, Afghanistan, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Ten Taliban militants were killed and 13 militants and two soldiers were wounded after Afghan security forces repulsed a Taliban attack in northern Sari Pul province during Friday night, a local official said on Saturday.

The clashes erupted when a group of Taliban militants attacked security checkpoints in Lataband and Tayara Maidan villages of Suzma Qala, and the security forces backed by Afghan Air Force relevantly responded to attack, forcing attackers to evict the areas, Zabihullah Amani, provincial government spokesman, told Xinhua.

Hamidullah Nurani the outfit’s so-called Red Unit commander and two of the local Taliban’s senior leaders Samiullhaq and Ahmad Shah were among the killed militants, the official added.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes and fightings for long.

Since the signing of a Taliban and United States peace agreement in late February, Afghan leaders, including President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, have frequently demanded the Taliban to reduce violence.

The militants, however, have intensified attacks, frequently launching hit-and-run attacks and ambushes against security forces. Enditem