10 militants killed in airstrike in E. Afghanistan

KABUL, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — At least 10 Taliban militants were killed in an overnight airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The strike conducted in Chawkay district, Kunar province, targeted an enemy position, killing 10 Taliban members,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The ministry did not provide details on whether the strike was conducted by Afghan Air Force or NATO-led coalition forces.

The province has been the scene of clashes between Taliban and security forces.

Afghan security forces have recently beefed up security operations against the Taliban militants who have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions in the countryside during the winter.

The militant group has not made comment on the report so far.