10 militants killed in eastern Afghan province

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Security forces have killed 10 armed insurgents and recaptured 17 villages in Shirzad district of the eastern Nangarhar province, said an army statement here Monday.

The cleanup operations, launched a couple of days ago in parts of the restive district, will continue until the militants there are wiped out and security returns to the district and adjoining areas, the statement said.

It didn’t say if the armed insurgents killed in the operations were Taliban members or the Islamic State group loyalists.

No security personnel were injured in the operations, the statement added.

Neither Taliban outfit nor the Islamic State group which are operational in parts of Nangarhar province with Jalalabad as its capital 120 km east of Kabul has made comments.