10 mln Britons have received first dose of coronavirus vaccine: health secretary

LONDON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Around 10 million people in Britain have been given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Wednesday, hailing it as a milestone in the ongoing national effort against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hancock made the remarks as Britain is stepping up its effort to speed up coronavirus vaccine rollout to bring the pandemic under control.

Meanwhile, mass testing is undergoing in parts of Britain as more coronavirus “mutations of concern” were found in the country.

Earlier Wednesday, the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said a vaccine to tackle the coronavirus variants could be ready to deploy by October.

Andy Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group, said the team is already planning to tweak the vaccine, adding it is a relatively quick process and would only need small trials to be done before the rollout.

Early study had suggested that COVID-19 variants which have the E484K mutation, seen in variants related to South Africa and Brazil, could reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

However, Pollard said that there is still strong evidence that the existing vaccine will work well against the mutations that have emerged, according to the BBC.

Britain aims to deliver a first dose to 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February and to offer all adults their first dose by autumn.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem