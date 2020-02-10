10 more militants surrender in western Afghan province

HERAT, Afghanistan, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Ten armed Taliban militants have surrendered to government security forces in Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, a local official said Friday.

Arbab Nimatullah, one of the militants’ leaders, along with nine of his led fighters, joined Afghan security forces late on Thursday after long years of anti-government activities in Chishti Sharif district of Herat, provincial government spokesman Jailani Farhad told Xinhua.

The former militants also handed over their weapons to security forces, the official said.

The latest surrendering came amid military pressure as Afghan security forces continue to press militants in restive districts in the western region.

Fifty-nine Taliban militants have surrendered on Tuesday in western Herat, Ghor and Badghis provinces. More than 500 Taliban militants and Islamic State (IS) members have surrendered to the government since the beginning of January.

Taliban militants fighting government forces have not made comments on the report yet.