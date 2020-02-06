10 MORE people diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship quarantined off Japan with 3,700 passengers & crew

Ten additional passengers aboard a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, just one day after some 10 others on the vessel were confirmed to have the illness.

Around 3,700 people face at least two weeks of quarantine aboard the cruise ship – the Diamond Princess, now docked at the port of Yokohama – as health screenings continue. Those with symptoms have been moved to medical facilities for treatment.

The new cases on the locked down cruise ship bring the total number of infections in Japan to 45, among some 28,000 confirmed cases worldwide, most of them in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak originated. Nearly 600 people have died from the virus.

The first infection aboard the Diamond Princess involved an elderly man from Hong Kong, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he disembarked from the ship in late January, stoking fears that other passengers may have been exposed to the illness, which can spread from person-to-person.

Only a fraction of the ship’s passengers have undergone tests so far, making it unclear whether more cases will be detected, with ten of the 71 test results received on Thursday coming back positive.

