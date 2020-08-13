10 New K-Dramas Premiering In August — Exciting Month For K-Drama Fans

South Korean dramas, commonly known as K-dramas, are becoming a worldwide phenomenon due to the increasing popularity of South Korean pop culture, popularly known as the “Korean Wave” or the “Hallyu Wave.”

Here is a list of 10 dramas you can watch this August:

1) “Lonely Enough to Love”

It is a romantic comedy series directed by Lee Hyun Joo starring actors Ji Hyun Woo and Kim So Eun. The drama premieres from Aug. 11.

It revolves around the lives of a freelance copy editor and a successful psychiatrist in their 20’s and 30’s that want to enjoy their freedom without any complications in life. However, at the same time, they don’t want to be alone and want to find true love.

“Lonely Enough to Love” will air on Tuesdays at 10:50 p.m. KST (9:50 a.m. EDT) on MBC Every1.

2) “The Secret Man”

The drama directed by Shin Chang Seok, starring Kang Eun Tak, Uhm Hyun Kyung, and Lee Chae Young will start airing from Aug. 17.

It is a romantic drama that follows the life of Lee Tae Poong, a man who possesses the intelligence of a seven-year-old after having miraculously survived an accident.

“The Secret Man” will air on weekdays at 7:50 p.m. KST (6:50 a.m. EDT) on KBS2

3) “Zombie Detective”

It is a survival-comedy drama starring Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Ju Hyun. It portrays the story of a zombie detective who struggled in the human world with his new identity as he desperately searches for the truth about his past after being resurrected from the dead. The drama is set to air from Aug. 31.

“Zombie Detective” will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. EDT) on KBS2.

4) “Forest of Secrets 2”

The drama starring Cho Seung Woo, and Bae Doona falls under the genre of thriller, mystery and crime. It will begin broadcasting from Aug. 15 and will portray the story of an emotionless prosecutor and a warm-hearted police officer who join forces to investigate and solve cases.

“Forests of Secrets 2” will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. KST (8:00 a.m. EDT) on tvN.

5) “SF8”

“SF8” which is also known as “The Prayer,” “Manxin,” and “Joan’s Galaxy,” is a sci-fi anthology television series that will air from Aug. 14. It is set in a world that is run by robots in which one’s survival comes with the cost of anther’s death and revolves around people with dreams of a perfect society.

“SF8” will air on Fridays at 10:10 p.m. KST (9:10 a.m. EDT)on MBC.

6) “When I Was the Most Beautiful”

The series starring Im Soo Hyang, Ji Soo, and Ha Seok Jin premieres on Aug. 19. It portrays a heartbreaking love story about two brothers who fall in love with the same woman.

“When I Was the Most Beautiful” will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. EDT) on MBC.

7) “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is a romantic comedy series starring Go Ara and Lee Jae-Wook which is set to air from Aug. 26.

It revolves around the life of Goo La La, an energetic pianist who hits rock bottom after her family’s sudden downfall as she falls in love with Sun Woo Joon, a mysterious part-timer at a piano academy located at the countryside.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST (8:30 a.m. EDT) on KBS2.

8) “Alice”

It is an upcoming Sci-fi drama starring Kim Hee Sun and Joo Won and revolves around the life of Park Jin Gyeom, an emotionless detective who was born apathetic.

While investigating a mysterious case, he learns about the possibility and existence of time travelers that jump between the past and the future using a device called “Alice.” The premiere date of the drama is on Aug. 28.

“Alice” will air on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 p.m. KST (9:00 a.m. EDT) on SBS.

9) “Missing: The Other Side”

It is a mystery-fantasy drama starring Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, and is set in a village that is inhabited by the souls of individuals who went missing while they were alive. The premiere date of the drama is scheduled for Aug. 29.

“Missing: The Other Side” will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. EDT) on OCN.

10) “Do You Like Brahms?”

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a romantic drama starring Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae. The series revolves around the lives of musical students at a prestigious music academy and is set to air from Aug. 31.

“Do You Like Brahms?” will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. KST (9:00 a.m. EDT) on SBS.