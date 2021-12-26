10 things to do between Christmas and New Year’s Day if you’re stuck in limbo.

With this fun guide of things to do between Christmas and New Year, you can make the most of your bank holidays and squeeze in a few more memories before the end of 2021.

We’ve entered Chrimbo Limbo, the period between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when no one knows what day it is, what to do with themselves, or how to make the most of it.

Our sister site 2Chill has put together a list of 10 fun things to do while you’re in limbo to help you make the most of your bank holidays and make a few more memories before the end of 2021.

So you won’t have to watch Christmas movies, eat the same festive buffet food, or scroll through endless Boxing Day sales.

Here are some suggestions and ideas to help fill the void:

Going for a walk appears to be such a simple thing to do.

When it’s cold and rainy outside, however, it can be difficult to summon the energy to put on a pair of boots and walk out the front door.

These ten winter walks, on the other hand, will be well worth it.

You only need to find the location closest to you, which could be anywhere from Dartmoor National Park to Loch Morlich and Mount Snowdon.

If a caffeine break is what gets you out the door, here are some cozy cafés to keep you warm on winter walks.

Because a s’mores hot chocolate is well worth getting off the couch for.

It’s almost the end of the year, and what better way to commemorate the occasion than with a scrapbook?

Take some time to organize your phone’s photos, print out your favorites, and get to work sticking, gluing, and writing.

It’s therapeutic and creative, and you’ll look back on it one day and reminisce about the experiences.

This is also a great time to change out the photos in your frames around the house.

Booking a trip abroad in 2022 might be a little premature, given that we don’t know what travel will be like in that year.

However, having exciting adventures to look forward to is the best way to beat the January blues.

So start planning your trips to places you’d like to visit in 2022, and book a staycation in the UK.

On 2Chill, you’ll find plenty of ideas for staycations, such as cozy winter cottages and.

