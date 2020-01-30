100 more traditional Chinese medicine workers dispatched to Wuhan

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A 100-strong team of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) workers have been dispatched to Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, the hardest-hit city by a pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), to help in the treatment of patients.

Organized by the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the team consisted of 40 TCM workers from Beijing and 60 others from southern China’s Guangdong Province, who all departed Monday for Wuhan.

Upon arrival, they will work at the Hubei Provincial Hospital of Integrated Chinese & Western Medicine, according to the administration.

This is the second medical team dispatched by the administration to Wuhan, with the first consisting of 25 members sent on Saturday.