100 Poundlands Enter Temporary Hibernation

Poundland has been doing a good job of protecting staff and serving customers amid the coronavirus crunch because it’s OK to eat massive Toblerone clones for dinner in an emergency, but the strict rules on going out and the rise of home deliveries from rival chains is forcing it to temporarily shut around 100 lesser attended branches.

Staff will be hit by a mixture of furloughing – 2020’s Word of the Year, surely – and being transferred to any nearby outlets that are staying open. Poundland’s Barry Williams said: “The measures we’re taking, such as putting some stores into hibernation, will help us better serve communities from the majority of stores that remain open during this period of disruption. It will make sure we’re well placed for recovery once the country emerges from its current battle.”

Always one step ahead, is Barry. He’ll have a map of the UK spread out on his living room floor, planning Q4’s comeback over webcam with the finance director while the wife tries to watch Loose Women. [Mirror]