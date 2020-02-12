1,000-plus global exhibitors to join 117th Toy Fair in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — More than 1,000 exhibitors from worldwide will join the 117th annual Toy Fair at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan from Feb. 22 to 25, showcasing some 150,000 toys, games and youth entertainment products.

The annual event will see retailers, wholesalers, importers, distributors, sales representatives, and trade guests get together, seeking to find the latest and greatest in the toy, game and youth entertainment world, and to exchange ideas on the latest trends in global markets.

Being producer of the event, The Toy Association will present its latest global market research on Japan as one of the highlights of this year’s Fair, aiming to provide in-depth analyses to help companies expand their business in the Japanese market, according to the website of the Fair.

“Due to declining birthrates, children represent just under 13 percent of Japan’s population of about 126 million – far less than leading markets such as the United States and China,” said Anne McConnell, The Toy Association’s senior director of market research & data strategy.

In order to find success in this highly competitive market, companies need to understand how to adapt to changing demographics and learn about the Asian country’s specific cultural preferences, she added.

Inaugurated in 1903, the toy fair takes place each February in New York City as a trade-only event. The Toy Association’s 1,000-plus members account for approximately 90 percent of the annual U.S. domestic toy market of 28 billion U.S. dollars.