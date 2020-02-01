10,000 activists demonstrate in Brussels for “more reinforced social security”

BRUSSELS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — More than 10,000 activists took to the streets of central Brussels on Tuesday, announced the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police on Twitter on Tuesday.

The demonstration responds to calls from the General Federation of Belgian Labor (FGTB), a national trade union, for a “reinforced and justly funded social security”.

Traffic across Brussels is disrupted due to the closure of several road networks along the demonstration route, reports Belgian newspaper l’Echo.

Bus companies STIB and TEC have also reported minor disturbances.

However, the Belgian National Railway Company (SNCB) specified that all trains are running normally.

According to the FGTB, the social security deficit in Belgium will reach 6.4 billion euros by 2024 if the current policy remains unchanged. “This means that without political and social decisions, our pensions, health care reimbursement plans and social benefits risk being scrapped”, underlines the FGTB, reported by Belgian local press.

The union calls for a reflection on the long-term financing of social security in Belgium. The Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB), a non-profit organization representing companies in all three regions of Belgium, advocates an increase in the employment rate to support social security, and disapproves national demonstrations to advance that cause.