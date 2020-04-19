10,000 coronavirus deaths in the US, more deaths than six wars combined

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard look for passengers disembarking a train from New York when it arrives in Westerly, R.I. on March 28, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before the Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing while Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Vice President Mike Pence listen on April 6, 2020 at the White House in Washington, USA.
Washington Air National Guard technical sergeant Jerry Filoteo helps review a list as he distributes food through the Lakes Food Bank during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lakewood, Washington, United States on April 6, 2020 helps.
People try to maintain social distance while exercising outdoors on a sunny day while the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, the United States, on April 6, 2020.
Technical sergeant Mark Hester loads boxes of food into a vehicle while members of the Washington Air National Guard from Camp Murray in Tacoma distribute food at the Lakes Food Bank during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lakewood, Washington, U.S., April 6, 2020.
A woman who has lost her job waits in line to report unemployment after a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the United States, on April 6, 2020.
A health care worker on the phone during a break in front of Elmhurst Hospital during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens neighborhood of New York City, New York, the United States, on April 6, 2020.
A man walks between barricades that were erected outside Elmhurst Hospital during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Queens neighborhood of New York City, New York, the United States, on April 6, 2020.
The United States reached a major milestone in the fight against coronavirus on Monday: More than 10,000 people in the nation died of COVID-19.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans, this total exceeds the number of deaths from six US wars combined.
According to VA data, a total of 9,961 soldiers died on the battlefield during these six wars: American Revolution, War of 1812, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, and Desert Shield / Desert Storm. The data do not include any other deaths related to the wars.
U.S. officials have repeatedly compared the coronavirus outbreak to a military struggle, and members of the armed forces have made various efforts to stop the virus from spreading.
The USNS Comfort Naval Hospital ship was shipped to Manhattan to increase the city’s medical capacity. National Guard members and medical military personnel were deployed to help severely affected areas.
According to the Johns Hopkins dashboard that records the numbers, there were 10,986 deaths early Tuesday
At the weekend, officials warned that the coming days would be an important hub in efforts to contain the virus.
On April 17, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S. medical emergency personnel checked a patient who was isolated at home but who had worsened symptoms.
In Zella-Mehlis, Germany, candles in the shape of a giant cross are lit on April 17 to commemorate the victims of the corona virus.
Police inspect vehicles on Martyrs Bridge on July 15 during restrictions imposed as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel corona virus in Istanbul, Turkey on April 18.
An emergency medical technician (EMT) wearing personal protective equipment leaves the Cobble Hill Health Center nursing home on April 17 during the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States.
A health care worker leans against a wall in Manuel Belgrano’s hospital, where doctors protest against the lack of protective equipment and request tests after several of her colleagues in San Martin on the outskirts of Buenos Aires became infected with COVID-19, Argentina, on 17th April.
On April 17, firefighters play their instruments in honor of health workers from a basket on a ladder at Santa Casa Hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
A worker disinfects the floor of a supermarket in Pristina, Kosovo on April 17 as a preventive measure against the spread of the new corona virus.
A man carries food past members of the Massachusetts National Guard’s FSC 101 Engineering Battalion as he helps in a pop-up pantry in Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States on April 17.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel spray disinfectant chemicals along a street during a government-imposed nationwide blockade as a precautionary measure against the April 16 COVID 19 outbreak in New Delhi, India.
A sign can be seen in a shop in the mostly deserted city center after stricter rules on social distance and self-isolation were introduced on April 16 in Sydney, Australia.
A worker wearing protective clothing waves to a woman while using disinfectant to clean outside of homes in Santiago, Chile on April 15.
A passenger receives a mask in Mexico City, Mexico on April 15. Face masks will be mandatory in every subway station from April 17th.
Supporters of the Michigan Conservative Coalition protest on April 15 at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, USA, against the state’s extended order to stay at home.
Volunteers sew face masks on April 15 in the Hafez Theater Hall in downtown Tehran, Iran, while a guitarist plays for volunteers.
A mural in honor of the NHS is pictured as a woman walks past while the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues on April 15 in Liverpool, UK.
A funeral director wears a face mask with an illustration of Jesus in front of the Los Ceibos Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 15.
A soldier sprays disinfectant on April 15 near the Capitol in Havana, Cuba.
An Indian traffic policeman stands next to a work of art displayed on a street to raise awareness of the coronavirus during the blockade in Gauhati, India, on April 15.
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is illuminated with the image of a medical peel and the word “thank you” in different languages during an event on Easter Sunday during the outbreak of coronavirus on April 12 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
An aerial view shows security signs near Interstate 5 during ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Commerce, California, on April 12.
A policeman wearing a coronavirus helmet participates in a procession to raise awareness of COVID-19 during a government-imposed nationwide ban on April 12 in Chennai, India.
A woman runs past posters with a message of hope on April 12 in Manchester, England.
On April 12, medical workers respond to the applause from firefighters, police officers, and members of the public outside NYU Langone Hospital in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States.
A medical worker holds an Easter Bunny balloon in hand on April 12 to applaud firefighters and members of the public outside NYU’s Langone Hospital in New York City, New York, United States.
A woman walks past an NHS graffiti sign in Hilly Fields, London, England on April 11th.
A pastor leads an Easter service on April 12 at the One1Seven Evangelical Church in Sydney, Australia, which is broadcast live over the Internet for church members as social restrictions have been put in place to curb the spread of the corona virus.
The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” air demonstration squadron flies over Las Vegas, Nevada, USA in April to appreciate and support health care workers, first responders and other key frontline workers who work to combat the spread of the corona virus show 11.
A woman carries a plastic food container for protection on April 11 in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City, New York, United States.
Hand-drawn images of rainbows and messages can be seen on a window as coronavirus disease continues to spread on April 11 in Ripon, England.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Political Bureau of the ruling Korean Labor Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 11. North Korea says it will take more thorough measures to protect against the coronavirus, although it is a “very stable anti-epidemic situation.”
Empty food shelves are seen in a supermarket in Moscow, Russia on April 11.
A police officer checks a vehicle occupant’s ID after the Costa Rican government imposed restrictions in San Jose on April 10 to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
An inexperienced monk with a protective mask runs on April 10 in the premises of a monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Visitors to the Sydney Fish Market have their temperature checked before entering Australia on April 10th.
Special Task Force (STF) employees who carry disinfectants with protective equipment in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka on April 10.
On April 9, in Gdynia, Poland, a woman wears a self-made protective cover with a built-in mask.
People take a walk in Times Square, New York, on April 9, while some screens are illuminated in blue to honor healthcare workers.
Soldiers with facial masks stand in front of a self-propelled M110A2 self-propelled howitzer made on April 9 during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to a military base in Tainan, Taiwan.
People wearing face masks peek out the windows of the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital in Hubei Province, China, on April 9th.
A woman prays during a live mass while photos of the faithful are displayed on the benches of the Nuestra Senora de Fatima in San Jose, Costa Rica, on April 8.
A woman puts fabric face masks on a string to dry before distributing them free of charge on April 9 in the neighborhood in Tangerang, Indonesia.
Medical workers walk past a police robot at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in China on April 8 after the travel restrictions to leave the city were lifted.
On April 8, a girl places her finished drawing of an Easter egg on the window of her home in Auckland, New Zealand. New Zealanders are encouraged to draw and display Easter eggs on their windows to create an Easter egg hunt that children can participate in during the COVID-19 ban.
Harborview Medical Center employees pose for photos as they accept pizzas donated by basketball player and Seattle-born Isaiah Thomas on April 7 in Seattle, Washington, United States.
A resident of a nursing home waves to an elderly woman while the MAV Symphony Orchestra plays classical music on the speakers of a car driving through the city on April 7 in Budapest, Hungary, to cheer up the people who are locked.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a ministerial statement on COVID-19 at the House of Representatives in Canberra, Australia, on April 8.
Travelers line up in front of Hankou Station after the travel restrictions on leaving Wuhan, China, were lifted on April 8.
A city worker in protective clothing poses for a photo as he disinfects an area of the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 6.
Men disguised as superheroes Spider-Man and Captain America stand in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on April 6 with a banner that reads “Stay at Home”.
A healthcare worker wearing protective clothing is seen testing a coronavirus (COVID-19) in front of a stadium in Bogor, Indonesia on April 7.
An artist paints a mural on a wall on April 6th in Pontefract, England.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, departs April 6 after the Coronavirus Task Force’s daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA.
A resident picks up a box of food given to him by the army to slow down the spread of COVID-19 at home during a curfew in the Santa Rosita neighborhood on the outskirts of Guatemala City, Gautemala, on April 6.
Food will be distributed from a truck on April 6 as part of a government program in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Community workers in protective suits spray disinfectant on April 6 in Grozny, Russia.
German tourists line up on April 6 to enter Christchurch International Airport in New Zealand. Air New Zealand is operating a number of special charter flights on behalf of the federal government to repatriate German travelers stranded in New Zealand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Hospital workers wear candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people affected by coronavirus disease, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers from around the world during a 21-day nationwide blockade in Kolkata, India. on April 5th.
A volunteer woman, wearing a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of the corona virus, sews face masks on April 5 in a mosque in Tehran, Iran.
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors on April 5 during a blockade to curb the spread of COVID-19 in St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
A devotee stands next to palm fronds and religious icons that stand on a table in front of her house on April 5th as part of Palm Sunday celebrations in Quezon City, Philippines.
A person wearing a personal protective suit (PPE) leaves Elmhurst Hospital Center on April 5, in New York City, New York, USA, as the outbreak of coronavirus disease continues.
A man in a mask watches April 5 in Bnei Brak, Israel. The ultra-orthodox Jewish city was declared an “exclusion zone” on April 3 due to its high infection rate.
A driver drives through a disinfection tunnel in Chennai, India, on April 5, during a government-imposed nationwide blockade as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
Residents will receive free reusable masks that will be distributed by the government in a community center as stricter measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak are announced in Singapore on April 5.
People wearing face masks commute on a train in Hong Kong on April 4 to fear COVID-19 disease.
A woman with a protective mask checks her cell phone in Woolwich, London, on April 4, while the spread of COVID-19 continues.
A view of beds in a mall, one of the largest in Iran, that was converted into a center for the admission of coronavirus patients in Tehran, Iran on April 4.
Local Defense Unit (LDU) members unload relief supplies during a distribution exercise to civilians affected by the blockade to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 on April 4 in Kampala, Uganda.
A man walks in the middle of empty Westminster Bridge while the spread of COVID-19 continues on April 3rd in London, England.
United States President Donald Trump speaks about the new corona virus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, April 3.
A resident with a protective face mask waits for coronavirus testing on April 3 at a makeshift rapid test center in Hanoi, Vietnam.
A couple wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new corona virus are waiting on April 3 at Independence Square in Quito, Ecuador.
City workers fumigate a street on April 2 to curb the spread of the corona virus in La Paz, Bolivia.
NHS officials applaud the streets outside Royal Liverpool University Hospital during the Clap for Our Carers campaign on April 2nd in England.
A New England Patriots Boeing 767-300 jet with delivery of over one million N95 masks from China arrives at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on April 2.
A volunteer disinfects a bus passenger before entering his community in Panchimalco, El Salvador, on April 2.
Women maintain social distance while waiting to receive relief supplies from the local police department in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 2.
People with face masks are waiting for a supermarket to open in Wuhan, China on April 2nd.
“Vegas Strong” will be displayed in the lights of the hotel rooms on April 1st at the Wynn Hotel-Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, USA.
Workers in protective suits pray on April 1 before a disinfection operation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Women queue to receive relief supplies from the local community in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 1.
An aerial view of a clue dug in the sand on April 2nd reading #StayHome on Tamarama Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Residents pay for food by standing on chairs to peek over barriers that were set up in Wuhan on April 1 to protect a damp market.
On March 31, a baker in Erfurt presented sweets in the form of the “Coronavirus” (R) and antibodies with face mask and eyes.
On March 31, 2020, police officers walk across an empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
A young man cuts another man’s hair on March 31 in Oxford, England, on a closed barber.
People are following social distancing when they line up in La Paz, Bolivia on March 30 to enter a supermarket while the coronavirus (COVID-19) breaks out.
The One World Trade Center will be illuminated in red, white and blue in red, white and blue in recognition of ongoing nationwide coronavirus efforts in New York City, according to Exchange Place, New Jersey, USA, on March 30.
People wearing face masks practice social distancing while waiting outside a branch of the China Postal Savings Bank in Wuhan, China, on March 31.
A man reaches for a basket that has been hung up so that people can donate or eat for free while Italy fights in Naples on March 30 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Medical personnel respond on March 30 in the COVID-19 department of the Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium.
Buddhist monks wearing face shields and masks to protect themselves from coronavirus disease are collecting alms on March 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.
A healthcare worker sits on a bench near Central Park in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York City, New York, on March 30.
On the eve of the official opening, on March 29, the nurses worked in the new COVID 19 hospital in Verduno, Italy, to prepare the intensive care unit.
An emergency triage tent can be seen at Harborview Medical Center as efforts continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 on March 29 in Seattle, Washington, USA.
People applaud from their homes to support the medical staff working on the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Barcelona, Spain, on March 29.
Environmental activists wearing masks that symbolize the corona virus are participating in a prevention campaign in which people take measures to protect themselves against the spread of COVID-19 in Seoul, South Korea on March 30.
A police officer keeps his distance when he arrests a man who opposes the government ban despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, on March 29.
A man walks past an almost empty street in Tokyo during snowfall the first weekend after Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike asked Tokyo residents to stay inside on March 29 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Migrant workers crowd in front of a bus stop while waiting to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide ban to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Ghaziabad, India on March 28.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan speaks during a press conference at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, USA, where a field for a hospital for non-COVID-19 cases is being built to slow the spread of coronavirus disease on March 28th.
Students of medical and medical assistants in personal protective equipment listen during a meeting before looking for possible coronavirus cases in a makeshift homeless camp in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 28.
Indonesia’s Red Cross personnel in protective suits spray disinfectants on the streets to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on March 28 in Jakarta, Indonesia.
China’s Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong (L) and Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez are seen after the arrival of humanitarian aid from China at Simón Bolívar International Airport during the national quarantine in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 28.
A violinist plays on her balcony on March 28, 2020 to support health workers in Mulhouse, France.
The message “Merci” (French for “thank you”) will be displayed on March 27 on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in honor of those at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus disease.
A man plays his accordion to elevate his parents’ mood after they started practicing social isolation at their home in Concepcion, Chile on March 26 to prevent them from developing coronavirus disease.
The London Eye will be illuminated on March 26 as part of a nationwide greeting to doctors, nurses and National Health Service (NHS) staff in London, England.
The cruise ship MV Artania with passengers who tested positive for the corona virus will be in the port of Fremantle near Perth, Australia on March 27.
Arizona National Guard members pack and sort food on March 26 at a food bank in Mesa, Arizona, the United States.
A person in protective clothing walks through a temporary hospital with 2,000 beds for coronavirus patients, set up by the Iranian army at the international exhibition center in Tehran, Iran, on March 26.
A young girl attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on March 25 in Brooklyn, New York, New York, United States.
An employee sprays disinfectant into a movie theater as it prepares to be reopened after a coronavirus (COVID-19) closure in Shenyang, Chin, on March 25.
A hairdresser who, as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19), is mirrored in a mirror and wears a face mask, hairdresses a customer’s hair on March 25 in Havana, Cuba.
A police officer checks motorists at a roadblock on the first day of a 21-day government-wide blockade as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 25 in New Delhi, India.
A soldier inspects the beds for the treatment of possible COVID-19 infected patients on March 24 at the Belgrade fair in Serbia.
People practice social distancing while sitting on chairs distributed in a waiting area for takeaway food orders in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) mall on March 24 in Bangkok, Thailand.
People with face masks lined up in front of a shop in Pugoda on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on March 24 when the authorities temporarily lifted a curfew to provide residents with essentials over the concerns about the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) can.
James Johnson, chief executive officer of the Australian Football Association (FFA), speaks to the media on March 24 during a press conference in Sydney, Australia. Johnson said the rest of the A-League football season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A man plays the guitar and sings to his neighbor from his balcony two days after California Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a nationwide “Stay at Home Order” on March 21st in Oakland, California.
General surgeon Jerome Adams said on Sunday that this week could be the “hardest and saddest” in the nation. “This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, but it will not be localized,” said Adams.
Virus hotspots are predicted to have the highest deaths this week. Communities where no major deaths have been reported are in a critical window to prevent a major outbreak in the coming weeks.
“This is the moment to do everything you can. This is the moment not to go to the grocery store, not the pharmacy, but to do everything to protect your family and friends,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said on Saturday.
There are more than 1,000 deaths a day in the United States, a daily number more than twice that of two of America’s deadliest diseases – lung cancer and flu.
There is some good news: federal health officials said there are signs that the outbreak could peak in some severely affected areas such as New York City and Washington State.
Social distancing measures are effective to curb the spread of the virus, Birx said. Coronavirus patients often struggle with the virus for weeks, which means that the death toll is often due to infections that occurred weeks ago.
Contributors: Mike James, USA TODAY
This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: 10,000 coronavirus deaths in the US, more deaths than six wars combined