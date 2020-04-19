10,000 coronavirus deaths in the US, more deaths than six wars combined

8/8 DIA

The United States reached a major milestone in the fight against coronavirus on Monday: More than 10,000 people in the nation died of COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans, this total exceeds the number of deaths from six US wars combined.

According to VA data, a total of 9,961 soldiers died on the battlefield during these six wars: American Revolution, War of 1812, Mexican War, Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, and Desert Shield / Desert Storm. The data do not include any other deaths related to the wars.

U.S. officials have repeatedly compared the coronavirus outbreak to a military struggle, and members of the armed forces have made various efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

The USNS Comfort Naval Hospital ship was shipped to Manhattan to increase the city’s medical capacity. National Guard members and medical military personnel were deployed to help severely affected areas.

According to the Johns Hopkins dashboard that records the numbers, there were 10,986 deaths early Tuesday

At the weekend, officials warned that the coming days would be an important hub in efforts to contain the virus.

General surgeon Jerome Adams said on Sunday that this week could be the “hardest and saddest” in the nation. “This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, but it will not be localized,” said Adams.

Virus hotspots are predicted to have the highest deaths this week. Communities where no major deaths have been reported are in a critical window to prevent a major outbreak in the coming weeks.

“This is the moment to do everything you can. This is the moment not to go to the grocery store, not the pharmacy, but to do everything to protect your family and friends,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said on Saturday.

There are more than 1,000 deaths a day in the United States, a daily number more than twice that of two of America’s deadliest diseases – lung cancer and flu.

There is some good news: federal health officials said there are signs that the outbreak could peak in some severely affected areas such as New York City and Washington State.

Social distancing measures are effective to curb the spread of the virus, Birx said. Coronavirus patients often struggle with the virus for weeks, which means that the death toll is often due to infections that occurred weeks ago.

