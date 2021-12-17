100,000 people have been displaced by clashes in Cameroon’s north, according to the UNHCR.

Clashes in Cameroon’s north have displaced 100,000 people, according to the UNHCR.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the death toll from clashes between herders, fishermen, and farmers has risen to 44.

Rwanda’s KIGALI

Over the past two weeks, clashes between herders, fishermen, and farmers have displaced at least 100,000 people in Cameroon’s far north, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to UNHCR estimates, more than 85,000 people have fled into neighboring Chad in recent days, while at least 15,000 Cameroonians have been internally displaced.

“Indications are that displacement into Chad is accelerating quickly,” according to a UNHCR statement. “The total is nearly triple the figure reported last week, when 30,000 people crossed the border seeking safety.”

“As a result of the fighting, 44 people have been killed and 111 have been injured, up from 22 dead and 30 wounded last week.”

A total of 112 villages were destroyed, according to the statement.

The vast majority of new arrivals in Chad are children, with 98 percent of adults being women, according to the report, which also stated that 48,000 people have sought refuge in 18 urban sites in Chad’s capital, N’Djamena, and 37,000 in ten rural sites along the Logone River’s bank.

“Security forces have been deployed in Far North Cameroon, and disarmament operations are underway.

Despite the fact that there have been few incidents reported in the last week, tensions remain high, according to the UNHCR.

However, it stated that it is unable to access the rural district of Logone Birni, where the clashes began, due to insecurity.

On December 1st, clashes erupted.

Following a dispute between herders, fishermen, and farmers over dwindling water resources, 5 people died in the border village of Ouloumsa.

“The climate crisis is intensifying competition for resources, particularly water.”

The surface of Lake Chad has shrunk by up to 95 percent in the last 60 years, according to the UNHCR.

Fishermen and farmers have dug massive trenches to keep the remaining river water for fishing and crop cultivation.

The muddy trenches, on the other hand, trap and sometimes kill herders’ cattle, causing tension and fighting.

Close to a million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) live in Chad, while more than 1.5 million refugees and IDPs live in Cameroon.

Financial resources to respond to the situation in both countries, according to the UNHCR, remain critically low.