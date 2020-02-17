104-year-old husband hands his wife a flower for Valentine’s Day as he is taken to hospital

A 104-year-old husband presented his wife with a rose on Valentine’s Day while he was rushed to hospital.

The heart-warming picture was taken by paramedics at NSW Ambulance as the elderly man named William was wheeled into the hospital.

William was seen strapped to a stretcher as he leaned over towards his wife who was waiting for him nearby.

‘Our paramedics captured this beautiful moment today,’ NSW Ambulance wrote on Facebook.

‘Even when he was taken to hospital, 104-year-old William, found the time to spoil his lady for Valentine’s Day.

‘Love has no limits,’ the post added.

The post received over ten thousand likes with many people amazed at the couple’s commitment to love after so many years.

‘Real love does exist and that’s gold. A precious and priceless moments for sure,’ a woman said.

‘Oh this makes my heart super happy that’s and endless love right there,’ another said.

Many men and woman cheekily reminded their partners they needed to ‘lift their game’ over Valentine’s Day.

‘Aww this is so sweet. They could teach hubbies these days a thing or two,’ a woman said.