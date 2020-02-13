106 coronavirus patients discharged from hospital in Wenzhou

WENZHOU, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou on Tuesday discharged seven more patients infected with the novel coronavirus from hospital, local authorities said.

A total of 106 patients who had recovered from novel coronavirus pneumonia had been discharged by Tuesday in Wenzhou, according to the municipal health commission.

Wenzhou, a commercial hub in east China’s Zhejiang Province, is the most-affected city with the highest number of confirmed cases of infection besides those in the hardest-hit Hubei Province.

The commission had reported 474 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection as of Monday, with 5,304 close contacts currently under medical observation.