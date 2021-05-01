11 Daesh/ISIS terrorists caught in Iraq

KIRKUK, Iraq

Iraqi security forces nabbed 11 members of the Daesh/ISIS terror group in eastern Diyala province, the Interior Ministry said early Saturday.

It said simultaneous operations in Abu Sayda, Khan Bani Saad and Abbara were carried out and the terrorists were caught in operations at five different locations, which was previously determined.

The terrorists admitted to being members of a terror group and were referred to the court after official proceedings.

In 2014, the terror group gained full control of Mosul, Saladin and Anbar provinces and captured certain parts of Diyala and Kirkuk.

But the Iraqi government eventually regained control of the territories in the course of a few years.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced victory against the terror group on Dec. 9, 2017.

Although three years have passed since Daesh was eliminated from the region, the group’s attacks in rural areas of Kirkuk, Mosul, Saladin and Anbar continue.