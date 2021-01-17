11 die, 7 injured as mini-bus collides with truck in India

MUMBAI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Eleven people died and another seven were injured in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka after a mini-bus collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Friday morning.

Apart from the male driver, the other 10 dead passengers in the accident that happened at Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road, 430 km from Bengaluru were all women.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and five of them are in a critical situation, the local police said.

The passengers were heading to a family function in the neighboring state of Goa.

The 32-km by-pass road of Hubballi-Dharwad, where the accident took place, witnessed a traffic snarl after the accident, which was cleared by the police after the vehicles involved in the mishap were removed.

The by-pass is a single lane highway that connects Mumbai with the southern metro city of Chennai, 347 km from Bengaluru. Enditem