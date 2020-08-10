11 from one family drown in Panama flood

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Eleven people from one family were killed during a flood in Panama on Sunday, according to the country’s civil protection authorities.

The Bejuco River in Veraguas province west of Panama City flooded after heavy rains that swept away the family’s house during their sleep in the coastal town of Calovebora, the officials said. Nine of the victims were minors.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Authorities continued to search for more people, as there had initially been reports of 13 missing. The civil protection service Sunday warned of heavy storms with lightning in much of the country. Enditem