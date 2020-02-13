11 killed, 10 wounded in truck-microbus collision in southern Egypt

CAIRO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — At least eleven were killed and 10 others injured on Monday when a microbus and a truck collided on Western Desert Road in Upper Egypt’s province of Minya, a medical source told Xinhua.

The death toll is likely to grow because some of the wounded are in critical conditions, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The deadly crash was caused by the poor condition of the desert road that sees accidents on a regular basis.

The collision comes days after at least 13 people were killed and seven others wounded in a road accident in the southern province of Aswan.

Road accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, mostly caused by poor road safety, badly maintained infrastructure and loosely enforced traffic rules.

Some 5,220 road accidents took place in Egypt in the first half of 2019, leaving more than 1,500 killed, according to official statistics.

A comprehensive traffic law designed to crack down on violators and enhance safety is set to be enforced later in 2020.