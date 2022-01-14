11 members of a militia group have been charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol attack.

In the Capitol attack, 11 members of a militia group have been charged with seditious conspiracy.

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the far-right Oath Keepers militia group’s founder and leader, and ten other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the US Capitol, authorities announced Thursday.

Despite the fact that hundreds of charges had been filed in the year since pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory from being certified, these were the first seditious conspiracy charges filed in connection with the Jan. 22 attack.

It marked a significant step forward in the Justice Department’s largest investigation in history – over 700 people have been arrested and charged with federal crimes – and highlighted the effort that has gone into piecing together the most complex cases.

The charges counter a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers who have publicly questioned the insurgency’s seriousness, claiming that because no one has been charged with sedition or treason yet, it couldn’t have been as violent.

According to the indictment, Oath Keepers met for weeks to discuss overturning the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and making battle plans.

They talked about the threat of violence and how they needed to “scare the s—- out of” Congress, as Rhodes allegedly wrote in one text.

They stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and forcing lawmakers to flee, according to the indictment.

According to authorities, the Oath Keepers and their associates discussed weapons and training as if they were going to war.

According to prosecutors, one of the defendants suggested getting a boat to ferry weapons across the Potomac River to their “waiting arms” in a text message sent days before the attack.

According to authorities, on June 6, several members, dressed in camouflaged combat gear, were seen shouldering their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation.

According to the indictment, Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol.

The first stack split up inside the building to target the House and Senate separately.

According to the indictment, the second stack confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda….

