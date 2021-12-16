11 of the 15 people killed in a tornado in Kentucky city were from two families, with seven children among them.

The majority of the 15 people killed in Bowling Green’s powerful tornado early Saturday were children from two families who lived on the same street.

According to a list released Monday by Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby, 11 of the 15 people killed were from the same street, and seven of them were children.

Rachel Brown, 36, Steven Brown, 35, Nariah Cayshelle Brown, 16, Nyles Brown, 4, and Nolynn Brown, a child whose age was not given, were among the dead.

Kirby described them all as family.

Steven Brown announced on Facebook that he and Rachel had been married for ten years and that she was his “best friend and true love.”

Dornicho Jackson McGee, who claimed to be Rachel Brown’s niece, claimed on Facebook that another victim, Victoria Smith, 64, was Brown’s mother.

According to Brown’s social media accounts, her first name is spelled Rachael, but the Warren County Coroner’s office has it spelled differently.

McGee said, “This is absolutely devastating.”

“They’re all resting in Jesus’ arms.”

A Bosnian family was also killed.

Alisa Besic, an adult; Selmir and Elma Besic, infants; and Samantha and Alma Besic, adults.

With the assistance of the International Center of Kentucky, a refugee resettlement agency in town, Bowling Green has developed a thriving immigrant community.

According to Kirby, the local school system offers more than 30 languages.

Moss Creek Avenue, off Russellville Road in Bowling Green, was home to the Browns, the Besics, and Smith.

They were found near their homes, according to the coroner’s report.

Kirby had said the death toll was 12 by mid-afternoon Sunday, but searches later that day turned up another victim.

In addition, the list was updated to include two people who died in local hospitals.

Cory Scott, 27, Mae F White, 77, Robert Williams Jr., 65, and Say Meh were among those who died as a result of the storm.

On Monday, a five-hour fundraiser to cover Scott’s family’s expenses raised more than (dollar)9,500.

Scott was a resident of Rockfield…

