11 people were killed in a coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau, and a national day of mourning has been declared.

Soldiers tried to overthrow the country’s president earlier this week, resulting in deaths.

For those killed in a February attack, two days of national mourning have been declared.

Guinea-Bissau has experienced one coup attempt.

President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has announced that mourning will begin in February.

According to media reports, 5 people died for the 11 people who died.

Soldiers attempted to overthrow Embalo, according to the government, which confirmed the deaths on Wednesday.

Members of the security forces were killed, Embalo said Tuesday, during a five-hour shooting spree.

Military and paramilitary forces, as well as four civilians, including a senior official from the Agriculture Ministry, were among those killed, according to Fernado Vaz, Minister of Tourism and government spokesman.

