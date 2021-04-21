11 PKK terror suspects held in southeastern Turkey

BATMAN, Turkey

Turkish police rounded up at least 11 people in the southeastern Batman province for their alleged links to the PKK terrorist group.

According to a statement by Batman police, the suspects are accused of promoting the PKK by chanting slogans praising the terror group.

During the search at the suspects’ residences, a large volume of organizational documents, an air gun and an AK-47 assault rifle were also confiscated. The operation to nab two fugitive suspects continue, the press release added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk in Ankara