11 PKK terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey

At least 11 suspects were nabbed by Turkish police on Monday in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir over links to the PKK terrorist organization.

As part of a fresh criminal case launched by prosecutors in Diyarbakir, police acted to arrest suspects who organized or participated in pro-PKK hunger strikes, open-air meetings, and funerals of PKK terrorists, said a Turkish security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among the suspects, there are some provincial executives of Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and Democratic Regions Party (DBP), the source added.

During the searches conducted in the suspects’ addresses, a large volume of banned book, magazine and digital material promoting the terror group was also captured.

The efforts to capture two more fugitive suspects are underway, the source added.

Turkey’s government accuses HDP of having links to the PKK terrorist organization. The DBP is its sister organization.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk