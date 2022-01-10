11 sweets you could get from an ice cream van in Glasgow, from Pacers to Spangles.

From Pacers to Spangles, here are 11 sweets you could get from a Glasgow ice cream van.

Maybe the guy on the neighborhood van told you he couldn’t get them any longer, so you looked around in other stores for a while before realizing they were no longer available.

They’re not coming back.

Nothing is more frustrating for a sweet fan than when their favorite products are no longer available – one day they’re on the shelf, the next they’re no longer available.

Of course, we adults can handle it, but consider what would have happened if you couldn’t get your favorite snack when the ice cream truck came around back in the day.

Some of the high-quality sweets listed below may ring a bell with you….

Because it’s been so long, you may have forgotten about some of them – but allow us to remind you with a bittersweet taste of your golden years and a list of some of the best sweets we’d like to see return.

These little crackers were originally called Opal Mints before being rebranded in green and white stripes as Pacers in the early 1980s as a sister sweet to Opal Fruits (now Starburst…although Opal Fruits made a comeback this year!).

A coconut, caramel, and cherry chocolate bar.

Although it sounded honking, it was the business.

The cowboy on the advertisement exclaimed, “Sure is a mighty chew!”

And he was completely correct.

You can still get Mint Creme, but with fruit flavors like orange, raspberry, lime, strawberry, and pineapple instead.

Yes, we know, it’s mind-blowing to have everything in one bar.

Individually wrapped sweets in flavors such as blackcurrant, strawberry, barley sugar, Old English (eh?) and a “mystery flavor” that tasted like nothing you’d ever heard of.

It’s similar to a Mars bar, but it’s made with Cadbury’s chocolate instead.

Best wishes.

Thought

At any point.

Toffees, in essence, but in mixed packets with flavors such as banana, strawberry, and chocolate.

This dark chocolate pyramid with a minty center was as 80s as they come.

Almost as difficult to consume as a Toblerone.

What do you do first, after all?

A chocolate bar that has been hollowed out.

