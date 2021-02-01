11 U.S. soldiers, 2 civilians in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19: USFK

SEOUL, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Eleven more U.S. soldiers and two civilians in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 13 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Jan. 15 and 29.

One service member and one dependent arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Jan. 27. The Osan Air Base is located in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul.

Ten service members and one civilian arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on international commercial flights on Jan. 15, 19, 24, 26, 28 and 29.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both of which are located in Pyeongtaek.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 695, according to Yonhap news agency.

The COVID-19 resurgence here showed signs of moderating. In the latest tally, South Korea reported 305 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 78,508.

The daily caseload was the lowest in 70 days since Nov. 23 due mainly to a lower number of tests over the weekend.

“Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active-duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19,” the USFK said. Enditem