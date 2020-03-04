11 under investigation over prison coronavirus outbreak in east China

JINAN, March 4 (Xinhua) — Eleven people in east China’s Shandong Province have been put under investigation after a coronavirus outbreak in Rencheng prison in the city of Jining.

According to the provincial disciplinary watchdog, Xie Weijun, former head of the provincial justice department and provincial prison administration, and 10 others from the administration and Rencheng prison were investigated for alleged serious violations of discipline and law.

Three judicial officers are also being investigated for crimes including dereliction, while a prison guard and a prison employee are being investigated for the crime of impairing the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee sent a team to Shandong for a comprehensive investigation after over 200 infection cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in the prison in February.