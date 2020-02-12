112th Chicago Auto Show to stage 38 debuts

CHICAGO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — The Chicago Auto Show, the largest of its kind in the United States, will open to the public at McCormick Place downtown here on Saturday.

According to media previews on Thursday and Friday, manufacturers across the globe are displaying nearly 1,000 vehicles, including 38 that made their debuts and a new concept pickup truck.

The 2020 Auto Show is set to offer four indoor test tracks, three outdoor ride-and-drive experiences, engaging displays, and interactive activities for people of all ages.

“We call Chicago Auto Show our ‘Super Bowl,'” said Benny Munguia, a truck manager with U.S. brand Ram Trucks.

Saul Ibarra, a product specialist at Toyota, believed the Chicago Auto Show is more consumer-oriented. “More than 2 million people attend it each year,” he said.

Among the eight 2021 debut vehicles introduced by Toyota, Ibarra introduced to Xinhua the 2021 RAV4 Prime model on display, saying that the all-new model is a hybrid crossover with a plug-in, and the battery can sustain 39 miles (about 63 km) alone.

Ibarra said the RAV4 Prime is expected to be introduced to the market in the spring.

At the show, Volkswagen showcased a face-lifted version of Atlas. William Gock, a specialist at product communications for Volkswagen, said the car maker plans to bring out a brand new smaller SUV later this year.

Absent from this year’s auto show are the manufacturers from Germany including BMW and Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo, a luxury vehicle brand from Sweden and a subsidiary of the Chinese automotive company Geely.

Starting in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show has been held annually at McCormick Place. The 2020 Chicago Auto Show will run through Feb. 17.