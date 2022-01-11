113 FETO terror suspects have been apprehended in Turkiye.

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutors in Izmir, Turkey’s Aegean province, issued arrest warrants for 185 people.

According to security sources, Turkish security forces apprehended 113 of 185 suspects linked to FETO, the terror group behind the failed coup attempt in 2016.

According to the sources, prosecutors in the Aegean province of Izmir ordered the detention of various members of the armed forces, including serving members and those expelled from the military following the coup attempt, in accordance with the investigation.

Anti-terror police and gendarmerie command units launched a simultaneous operation in Izmir and 40 more of Turkey’s 81 provinces, apprehending 113 of the 185 suspects for whom warrants had been issued.

On January 19, 2019, 23 separate operations were launched to apprehend 3,450 FETO suspects, with 1,525 of them being apprehended by security forces.

After cooperating with confessions, 500 of the suspects were later released.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, was orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, who killed 251 people and injured 2,734 others.

Ankara also accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.