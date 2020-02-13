115-year-old private university in U.S. state of Oregon to close over debts, low enrollment

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A 115-year-old private university in the U.S. state of Oregon on Monday announced its permanent closure due to significant financial debts and a lack of student enrollment, a local TV outlet reported.

Concordia University of Portland (CUP), a Lutheran Church school in Portland, said its board of regents has decided to cease operations at the end of the spring 2020 semester, and will hold its last commencement ceremony in April, KATU TV reported.

Interim president Thomas Ries told local media that the university had depended heavily on tuition for operations, adding that most private universities are “woefully under-endowed.”

Founded in 1905, the CUP has more than 6,000 students with 400 faculty members, and offers programs on education, management and law.

The CUP is the third Portland-area private university to close permanently since 2018.