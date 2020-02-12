11,921 medics already sent to Hubei to aid epidemic control: NHC

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chinese health authorities have dispatched a total of 11,921 medical personnel from across the country to Hubei Province to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus pneumonia, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday.

Two medical teams with over 1,000 doctors and nurses from Dalian and Jinzhou of northeast China’s Liaoning Province have set out to the epicenter city of Wuhan since Saturday, Mi Feng, an official with the NHC said at a press conference in Beijing.

The two teams will support medical treatment works in the newly-built makeshift hospital named Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) in Wuhan, which is the second in the city that replicates Beijing’s SARS treatment model, Mi said.

Mi expressed thanks to thousands of medical professionals and aid workers on the frontlines of the battle against the epidemic.

“It is because of their selfless dedication that we shall win the battle against the epidemic,” he said.

Mi also called for more care from the whole of society to the heroic people on the frontlines.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 37,198 by the end of Saturday, and a total of 811 people had died of the disease.