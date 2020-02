Medical team members pose for a group photo before leaving for Hubei Province at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, north China, Feb. 20, 2020. The 11th batch of medical team comprised of 172 medical personnel from Tianjin set off on Thursday to aid the coronavirus control efforts in Hubei. Previously a total of 1,073 medical workers from Tianjin have assisted Hubei in the anti-virus fight. (Xinhua/Li Ran)