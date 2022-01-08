12 flood alerts have been issued in the UK as snow and strong winds batter the country.

The government’s website has issued 12 flood alerts for the UK today, as the country braces for wind and snow this weekend.

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck; Exmoor Rivers; Lower Exe area; Lower River Soar in Leicestershire; Mid Bristol Avon area; Middle Exe area; Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries; Rivers Duddon, Crake and Mill Beck; Severn Vyrnwy confluence; Somerset coast at Porlock Weir; Upper River Tamar and West Somerset Streams; Upper River Tamar and West Somerset Streams

With temperatures expected to plummet at night and snow falling in the north, Britons are in for a chilly weekend.

It comes after ice warnings were issued across half of the country on Friday, urging drivers to be cautious on the roads.

The threat is still present, particularly in Scotland, where ice patches are expected to form across the country.

“Early wintry showers in the north, as well as rain, sleet, and hill snow further south, will leave surfaces cold and wet by early evening,” the Met Office said.

“Clear spells will allow ice to form in places for a short time, especially for evening commuters, before temperatures rise after midnight.”

“The ice warning zone denotes areas where ice is expected to form.”

The rain has stopped in England’s Southern and Eastern counties.

With high pressure in charge across the south of the country, a continuation of largely settled conditions is most likely as we head into the middle of January.

The majority of the country will be dry, with rain and stronger winds likely to be confined to the north.

Overnight frost and morning fog patches will be common due to the settled weather.

Sunshine amounts are uncertain, with fog and low cloud lingering by day in some areas, particularly in the south.

As we approach the end of the period, there is a growing chance that some unsettled spells will return to many parts.

Rain is clearing up in the southeast, but it is still falling across Shetland.

Clear skies but blustery showers, mainly in the west, heavy in places with possible hail and wintry over the hills.

Especially in the southwest, it’s windy.

It’s going to be cold, and there could be some strange icy patches.

Overnight, sporadic showers arrived, bringing with them some hill snow, as well as isolated hail and thunder.

Periods of #rain clearing southern and eastern counties of England early this evening, but some strong and gusty #winds for a time 🌧️ Elsewhere, a mixture of clear spells and blustery showers, these heaviest in the northwest and turning wintry over the hills 🌨️ pic.twitter.com/w1XOrbUBMG — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2022