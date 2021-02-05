12 Huoyan inflatable labs put to use for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests in Harbin

A staff member works at a Huoyan (Fire Eye) COVID-19 testing lab in Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 4, 2021. Twelve Huoyan (Fire Eye) inflatable labs have been put to use recently at Harbin International Conference and Exhibition Center for COVID-19 nucleic acid tests. The labs will maintain 24-hour operation and provide screening service to 200,000 people a day using pooled sample testing. (Xinhua/Wang Song)