12 killed in anti-gov’t demonstrations over past 2 days in Iraq: statement

BAGHDAD, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) said on Sunday that up to 12 protesters were killed and 230 people injured during the past two days of anti-government protests in Iraq.

A statement by IHCHR said that it has registered the death of 12 protesters, nine of them in Baghdad and three in Dhi Qar province, in addition to wounding 230 protesters and security members, 118 of them in Baghdad, 78 in Dhi Qar, 34 in Basra.

A total of 89 protesters were arrested by the security forces in Baghdad and Basra, the statement said.

During the day, thousands of demonstrators gathered in the protest sites in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities, while sporadic clashes occurred with the riot police, mainly in Baghdad and Dhi Qar, according to local media reports.

IHCHR expressed its regret and concern about the violence that accompanied the protests, which led to the deaths and injuries of demonstrators and security members, the commission statement said.

It called on all parties to exercise restraint and keep the protests peaceful, according to the statement.

Mass anti-government demonstrations have been launched in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq since early October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities.