12 killed, thousands displaced in heavy rains in SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Torrential monsoon rains have played havoc on Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, killing at least 12 people and leaving thousands displaced over the last four days, local media reported on Wednesday.

Due to heavy downpour, over 865 houses were destroyed, and four roads and two flyovers were partially damaged, said officials in the province, adding that social and economic activities in several parts of the province were badly affected due to rainfall and urban flooding.

Three cities in Balochistan including the provincial capital city of Quetta remained short in gas supply as floodwater damaged gas pipelines. Technical teams from the provincial gas department are facing difficulties to reach the affected cities to repair the lines because of the damaged roads, according to the government officials.

A motorway that connects Pakistan’s southern Sindh province to southwest Gwadar district has been closed for all kinds of traffic by the motorway authorities. Also, a road linking Balochistan and eastern Punjab province was cut off because of landslides, according to local media reports.

To counter the damages done by the monsoon rains, the provincial government has released fund to start rehabilitation and relief work in the flood-stricken districts and requested the disaster management authority of neighboring Sindh province to provide relief goods to the flood-affected families in Balochistan.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority said that at least 64 people had been killed and dozens of others wounded in heavy monsoon rain-triggered flash floods and different rain-related incidents in three days in different parts of Pakistan. Enditem