12 positive news stories, ranging from the Paralympics presenting team on Channel 4 to wild swimming spots

From Channel 4’s Paralympics presenting team to wild swimming spots, here are 12 positive news stories.

In addition, there is the most recent advancement in nuclear fusion energy.

Channel 4’s presenting team for the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games will be entirely made up of disabled presenters, including ParalympicsGB champions Lauren Steadman and Ellie Robinson, as well as Ade Adepitan, Arthur Williams, Billy Monger, and Sean Rose, in a world first.

The first nuclear fusion power plant, which generates green energy by mimicking the process that powers the sun, could be operational within a generation following a technological breakthrough in the UK. Considered the Holy Grail of power generation, tests at an Oxford trial facility have provided the clearest indication yet that nuclear fusion technology can work.

According to Professor Ian Chapman, the head of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, the findings suggest the technology could be used to generate energy in the UK by 2050 “and maybe a little bit earlier.”

Environmentalists hope that bathing water status will be granted to two popular wild swimming spots on the Isle of Wight and the River Thames, which will help clean up England’s dirty rivers.

The East Cowes Esplanade on the Isle of Wight’s north coast and the Wolvercote Mill Stream on the River Thames in Oxford are both up for public comment.

If it is approved, the water quality will be monitored for bathers, with ministers ordering improvements if minimum standards are not met.

Under a new initiative called Grow U, employees at Dolly Parton’s Tennessee theme park will have their tuition fees and book expenses paid for. The benefit will be available to all employees, with 11,000 people eligible.

According to a clinical trial in overweight adults, getting an extra hour of sleep could help people lose weight.

Researchers in the United States discovered that people who slept for less than 6.5 hours per night lost an average of 270 calories per day when they slept an extra 1.2 hours.

The scientists believe that if the calorie reduction is maintained for three years, people can lose 12kg (26lbs) without changing their diet during the day.

Following comments from food writer Jack Monroe, Asda has announced that it will stock its entire Smart Price and Farm Stores ranges in all 581 of its stores and online.

Monroe mentioned last month that some shoppers were in fact facing triple-digit prices.

